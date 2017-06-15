 Video: 2017 Colorado BBQ Challenge competitors prepare for busy weekend in Frisco | SummitDaily.com

The 24th annual Colorado BBQ Challenge will run Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17. More than 70 barbecue masters will compete for a variety of prizes. On Thursday, June 15, staff and pit masters from all over the state and beyond spent the day preparing for what will surely be a busy weekend in Frisco.