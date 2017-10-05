Video: Denver artist creates mural for outdoor stage at Silverthorne Performing Arts Center

Denver artist Mike Graves is in Silverthorne this week at the town’s new Performing Arts Center, spray-painting a mural for the outdoor stage. The artist began the project on Wednesday, and expects to be wrapping up with the work on Friday.

Graves is a multi-disciplinary artist, focusing on a large range of mediums, including paintings, illustrations, murals and art figures, according to his bio. His goal is to paint whimsical, bright character-based work that brings people joy and helps them feel like a child again. His art has been seen in Hawaii, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Phoenix, Miami, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Canada, Australia and the U.K.

The public is invited to stop by the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center during the day to watch his work.