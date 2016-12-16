Video: Constructing the world’s largest snow fort at Keystone Resort | SummitDaily.com

The world’s largest snow fort at Keystone Resort is set to open Saturday, Dec. 17. Flake Benders, a local group of professional snow sculptors, constructed the Kidtopia snow fort at the top of Dercum Mountain. Varying this year from the traditional castle, the snow fort features a series of tunnels, slides and mazes. Artists from Oregon, Michigan, California, Colorado and even Cuba are a part of the team helping construct the fort. Team captain Rick Seeley designed the fort. The Kidtopia Snow Fort is free to guests with lift access.