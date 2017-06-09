Video: Dillon hosts first Farmers Market of the summer season | SummitDaily.com

The town of Dillon hosted its first Farmers Market of the summer season on June 9. It runs every Friday until Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2017 Farmers’ Market Schedule & Location

Dates: Fridays, Time: 9:00am – 2:00pm, June 9- September 15, 2017

Location: Buffalo Street (by Town Park), through La Riva Del Lago parking lot and Main Street

9 a.m. – Yoga in the Park*

10:30 a.m. – Live Music in the Park

Noon – Family Entertainment with Magic Rob and the Wandering Madman on Main St.