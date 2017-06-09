Video: Dillon hosts first Farmers Market of the summer season | SummitDaily.com

Video: Dillon hosts first Farmers Market of the summer season
June 9, 2017
The town of Dillon hosted its first Farmers Market of the summer season on June 9. It runs every Friday until Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
2017 Farmers’ Market Schedule & Location
Dates: Fridays, Time: 9:00am – 2:00pm, June 9- September 15, 2017
Location: Buffalo Street (by Town Park), through La Riva Del Lago parking lot and Main Street
9 a.m. – Yoga in the Park*
10:30 a.m. – Live Music in the Park
Noon – Family Entertainment with Magic Rob and the Wandering Madman on Main St.
