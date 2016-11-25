Volunteers and baked goods needed for Book and Bake Sale | SummitDaily.com

The Summit County Library seeks local volunteers to assist with the Summit County Friends of the Library’s Annual Book and Bake Sale. Set up begins on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m. in the Buffalo Mountain and Mt. Royal rooms in the Frisco County Commons. Volunteers are needed for set up and help with the book sale. The Book and Bake Sale starts on Friday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The money generated from the Book and Bake Sale will provide much-needed funds for the library’s three locations and is used to sponsor programs which benefit both residents and visitors in Summit County.

The Friends of the Library host a bake sale at this event with many delicious treats. Donations of baked goods such as pies, brownies, cookies, cakes and breads are needed. Please list the ingredients such as eggs, flour and nuts which may affect persons with allergies. Drop-off time for the baked goods is by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, or by 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Helping hands could also assist with takedown and clean-up, starting promptly at 5 p.m. on Saturday after the book sale. If you are available to help, please call the Main Library at (970) 668-5555.