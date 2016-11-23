Warren Station hosts family carnival and Lighting of River Run in Keystone | SummitDaily.com

On Saturday, the Welcome Winter Family Carnival will be held in Warren Station at Keystone Resort, followed by the Lighting of River Run Village. Beginning at 3 p.m., parents can get cozy in the Warren Station ballroom with live music while the kids enjoy carnival favorites like face painting, a bounce house and original crafts and games. Sven Jorgensen will perform his circus acts as well as magic. Complimentary bags of kettle corn will be available as well as hot chocolate with all the fun fixings, (while supplies last). Mocktails, cocktails, “Welcome Winter” mixers and beer specials make for a festive, all-ages affair until 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Chris Thompson and Coral Creek add a little kick to the Warren Station party with original and classic covers from 3–6 p.m. Coral Creek is an Americana, bluegrass, jam band featuring the original music of Chris Thompson and Bill McKay, (formerly of Leftover Salmon and Derek Trucks Band), performing their own tracks, as well as covers by The Band, Grateful Dead, Peter Rowan and more. Thompson has emerged on the Colorado music scene as a song-writing force appealing to the traditional bluegrass, new-grass and jam-band audiences alike. Grammy Award winning fiddle player Luke Bella is the group’s newest addition and delivers a stringed-oomph for audiences of all ages.

Meanwhile, the sweetest pieces of the North Pole are celebrated as River Run Village transforms into a festive winter wonderland from 5–6 p.m. Join Santa for the annual Lighting of River Run. Take a stroll through some of River Run’s stores to get a head start on shopping. Sing along to classic Christmas carols with the Summit High School Choir, satisfy seasonal sugar fix with complimentary cookies from Mary’s Mountain Cookies and warm up with hot chocolate from Keystone Resort. Then, experience the magic of the lights and countdown to illuminate River Run’s star tree at 6 p.m. The Keystone Neighbourhood Company will also be on-site, handing out special antler headgear.