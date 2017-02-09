Which whiskey pairs well with seafood? Laphroaig Select, of course | SummitDaily.com

Cost: Tickets are $45 in advance or $55 the day of the event. Find them at WarrenStation.com

What: Distilled Speaker and Spirits Series with chef David Welch and Luxury Spirit specialist Ben Anderson

Get a whiskey education station by station

The Warren Station Center for the Arts at Keystone is serving up Summit County chef David Welch on Saturday for its second installment of the nonprofit’s “Distilled: Speaker and Spirits Series.”

Welch comes from Food Hedz World Café in Frisco, and he is making an appearance at his old stomping grounds in Keystone for the whiskey-centered event, according to a news release.

The release plugs the night as one of “spirited education and food tasting,” with a whiskey seminar and food-pairing presentation hosted by Luxury Spirit specialist Ben Anderson and by Welch.

The whiskeys come from all over the world, and each apparently has its place. At the event, people will be invited to eat and drink their way through five small-plate stations, each matched with a whiskey tasting. They are:

• Station No. 1: Japanese-Hibiki Harmony, a clean, medium-bodied and slightly spicy whiskey that works well with salad courses as well as fruits and vegetables.

• Station No. 2: Scotch-Laphroaig Select, a whiskey that pairs well with briny, coastal seafood.

• Station No. 3: Canadian-Alberta Rye Dark Batch, a Canadian whiskey that drinks like bourbon and is typically paired with traditional Southern food or anything barbecue.

• Station No. 4: Bourbon-Jim Beam Black, a distinct yeast strain known for having a nutty quality; it pairs well with the whiskey peanut sauce.

• Station No. 5: Irish-Tyrconnell Port Finish, a whiskey with a soft, sweet finish that complements any dessert.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the presentations begin 30 minutes later. Patrons must be at least 21 years old to participate. Tickets are $45 in advance or $55 at the door. For more info, go to WarrenStation.com.

Other upcoming events include “The Luck of Irish Whiskey” on March 18 and “Women and Whiskey” on April 8.

—Summit Daily staff