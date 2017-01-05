Wild & Scenic Film Festival returns to Breckenridge on Saturday, Jan. 14 | SummitDaily.com

Cost: Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door, kids 12 and under are free. To purchase advance tickets, visit HighCountryConservation.org, call (970) 668-5703, or stop by the Patagonia Store in Breckenridge, or the Breckenridge Welcome Center.

Continental Divide Land Trust and High Country Conservation Center are partnering again to bring the 2017 Wild and Scenic Film Festival back to Breckenridge on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Riverwalk Center.

The two organizations share complementary missions of resource and land conservation. After collaborative successes in 2014, 2015 and 2016, the nonprofits again bring this family-friendly event to Breckenridge for an evening filled with beautiful cinematography meant to inform and inspire solutions, in order to restore the earth and human communities.

In addition to eight short films, the anchor films both showcase the beauty and importance of the natural environment. “AINA: That Which Feeds Us” dives deep into the island of Kauai offering a powerful look at the effects of our industrialized food system and the benefits that can come from sustainable global food production. “Paddle for the North” takes us on a journey to the Canadian North as six men and one dog embark on an epic river adventure, unexpectedly learning of the Peel Watershed and mine debate.

Happy hour begins at 6 p.m. with the films starting at 7 p.m. Come early to enjoy snacks and libations with friends and family. Door prizes and giveaways will include swag from Fishpond, Faction Skis, Christy Sports, Epic Promise, AMR and more.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is created by the South Yuba River Citizens League and travels the country to bring films to a wide audience. The film festival is sponsored nationally by Patagonia, Cliff Bar, Sierra Nevada, Klean Kanteen, Barefoot Wine, Orion Magazine and Earth Justice and sponsored locally by Mi Casa/Hearthstone, Mountain Angler, Breckenridge Building Center, Breckenridge Grand Vacations, Rockridge Builders, Peak Services, Ollie’s, Mountain Outfitters, Liquid Descent, K9 Adventure Fitness, Innovative Energy, Curb to Compost, Breck Dental Group and 2V’s.

Proceeds benefit HC3 and CDLT.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free. This is a fun kid-friendly event. To purchase advance tickets, visit HighCountryConservation.org, call (970) 668-5703, or stop by the Patagonia Store in Breckenridge, or the Breckenridge Welcome Center.