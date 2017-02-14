Winter wine tasting in Keystone | SummitDaily.com

Winter wine tasting in Keystone
February 14, 2017
If you go
What: Winter Wine Tasting
When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Warren Station Center for the Performing Arts, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone
Info: Tickets are $40 in advance at warrenstation.com. Participants must be at least 21 years old to participate.
On the menu
• Miso Marinated Flank Steak
• Spinach & Kale Noodle Bowl with Basil Infused Shrimp
• Baby Spinach, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Steamed Edamame, Sliced Peach Salad
• Chicken & Green Onion Skewers with Peanut Glaze
• Potato & Pea Samosa
• Arugula & Orzo with Lime & Olive Oil
• Asian Pork Lettuce Wrap
Wine tasting menu
• Ruffino Prosecco
• Ruffino Sparkling Rose
• Meiomi Rose
• Charles Smith Kung Fu Girl Riesling
• Simi Chardonnay
• Franciscan Chardonnay
• Robert Mondavi Napa Valley Fume Blanc
• Charles Smith Velvet Devil Merlot
• Wild Horse Pinot Noir
• Dreaming Tree Pinot Noir
• Robert Mondavi Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
• Franciscan Cabernet Sauvignon
• Simi Cabernet Sauvignon
• Saved Red Blend
• Ravage Cabernet Sauvignon
• Estancia Reserve Meritage
• Tom Gore Field Blend
• Ravenswood Napa Valley Zinfandel
• Ruffino Il Ducale
• Charles Smith Boom Boom Syrah
Bourbon cocktails menu
• Old Fashioned-Basil Hayden’s, Simple Syrup and Bitters
• Manhattan-Maker’s 46, Sweet Vermouth and Bitters
• Jim Beam Smash–Jim Beam Bourbon, Lemonade and a splash of blackberry
Warren Station’s winter programming continues with wine tasting
Keystone’s sixth annual Winter Wine Tasting will offer indulgences starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Warren Station Center for the Arts.
Guests will choose from a spectrum of varietals in the walk-around event, including bold fireplace reds with sparkling and winter whites, according to a news release. Additionally, hors d’oeuvres, sweets and sample dishes prepared by Black Diamond Catering will be available, while wine specialists from Republic National Distributing Company help patrons to develop their palates.
The soirée also features food stations with three whiskeys and a collaboration of wine-infused cocktails while the JJ Sansaverino Trio will play live jazz-fusion throughout the event.
Tickets start at $40 per person in advance. Participants must be at least 21 years old to participate.
For more information about the menus, wine selections or to make reservations go to WarrenStation.com.
—Summit Daily staff
