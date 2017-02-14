Winter wine tasting in Keystone | SummitDaily.com

Info: Tickets are $40 in advance at warrenstation.com. Participants must be at least 21 years old to participate.

Warren Station’s winter programming continues with wine tasting

Keystone’s sixth annual Winter Wine Tasting will offer indulgences starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Warren Station Center for the Arts.

Guests will choose from a spectrum of varietals in the walk-around event, including bold fireplace reds with sparkling and winter whites, according to a news release. Additionally, hors d’oeuvres, sweets and sample dishes prepared by Black Diamond Catering will be available, while wine specialists from Republic National Distributing Company help patrons to develop their palates.

The soirée also features food stations with three whiskeys and a collaboration of wine-infused cocktails while the JJ Sansaverino Trio will play live jazz-fusion throughout the event.

Tickets start at $40 per person in advance. Participants must be at least 21 years old to participate.

For more information about the menus, wine selections or to make reservations go to WarrenStation.com.

—Summit Daily staff