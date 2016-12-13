World’s largest snow fort under construction at Keystone Resort | SummitDaily.com

Flake Benders, a local group of professional snow sculptors, are right in the middle of constructing the world’s largest snow fort at the top of Dercum Mountain at Keystone Resort. Varying this year from the traditional castle, the snow fort features a series of tunnels, slides and mazes. Artists from Oregon, Michigan, California, Colorado and even Cuba are a part of the team helping construct the fort. Team captain Rick Seeley designed the fort, and the construction of the fort will end up taking 12 days to complete.

The Kidtopia Snow Fort is scheduled to open on Saturday, Dec. 17 and is free to guests with lift access.