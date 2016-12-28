2016 Year in Review: Food & drink business openings in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

There is no lack of places in Summit County to grab a bite or indulge in an after-ski cocktail. 2016 saw a smattering of new restaurants and other food and drink retailers open in the mountains, from the new Italian restaurant that is a part of Silverthorne’s efforts to revitalize its downtown, to Breckenridge Distillery’s expansion to include a larger production facility and brand-new restaurant. Here we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 food and drink business openings of 2016.

1. Breckenridge Distillery; Breckenridge

Published Dec. 2

Breckenridge Distillery has quickly expanded from its origins as a small distilling facility. Officially opening on Dec. 6, the new restaurant was just the first of a multi-phase project, which also includes production expansion and plans for a brewery and winery in the future.

The restaurant’s new chef, Daniel O’Brien, has a long culinary background, which includes a stint on Bravo Channel’s “Top Chef,” and receiving several notable awards for a restaurant he opened in Washington, D.C., called Seasonal Pantry.

Chef O’Brien’s focus when it comes to food is to source ingredients locally, changing the menu with what’s available during the seasons. The menu focuses on small plates and family-style meals for sharing.

2. Myla Rose Saloon; Blue River

Published Dec. 9

The one and only restaurant and bar just outside of Blue River next to the Quandary trailhead, Myla Rose Saloon recently opened inside Lodge by the Blue, formerly known as Skier’s Edge. Kansas City resident Tom Lyons purchased the lot and building a year ago to add to more lodging options to his company Global Connections, Inc., a member-based travel service.

Myla Rose Saloon is open to the general public as well as lodge guests, offering a full dinner menu of elevated comfort foods, as well as a happy hour. Chef Christian Andersen is personally adamant about all-natural ingredients.

“I want to continue to use more responsibly sourced products, especially when it comes to proteins,” he said. “My personal vision for food in general is to get away from additives.”

3. Bike & Brews tours

Published Sept. 2

Although At Your Pace Freestyle Cycling Adventures has been open since 2012, owner Pamela Keller added a new Bike & Brews guided day tour to the company’s offerings in summer 2016: offering guests a three-and-a-half to four-hour guided tour through either Breckenridge and Frisco or Dillon and Silverthorne, stopping at different breweries along the way.

The tours are customized depending on the group’s needs. The groups go out with anywhere from two to 10 people, and routes are adjusted depending on the overall fitness level, cycling ability and desire of participants.

“We understand that people have different needs and abilities, and that’s the whole concept of our company,” Keller said in September. “At Your Pace — we really mean it.”

4. Outer Range Brewing Company; Frisco

Published Dec. 29

Outer Range Brewing Company is Summit County’s newest brewery, opening the day after Christmas on Dec. 26. The craft brewery is located near the Whole Foods in Frisco, right next to the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant.

5. Continental Divide Winery; Breckenridge

Published Oct. 25

Jeffrey and Ana Maltzman had been in the wine industry in California for the last six years before opening a winery in Breckenridge with Kent Hutchison and Angela Bryan. Continental Divide Winery features wines from Maltzman’s California vineyards, as well as wines produced in Colorado.

Continental Divide Winery opened its first location in Alma a few months before the Summit location. They are also building a location in Fairplay, and once it is completed, it will take over as the main production site.

6. FlipSide Burger; Breckenridge

Published June 2

Taking over the space of the now-closed three20south music venue, FlipSide Burger opened over the summer. The upscale burger joint is the first Colorado location of a small chain owner Terry Barbu helped open in Cleveland, Ohio, with Michael Schwartz.

The Breckenridge restaurant shares the FlipSide name, along with a similar menu to the Ohio locations, but the eatery is all Colorado.

“We are locally owned and totally independent from the franchise. … We are not a chain,” said Jason Payne, general manager of FlipSide. “Everything about this restaurant is Colorado.”

7. Belle V.; Breckenridge

Published Dec. 8

Jaci and Stéphane Ohayon opened Belle V., their new “French-inspired” bistro tucked into the La Cima Mall on Main Street in Breckenridge, in early December.

For the couple, the restaurant is about getting people to experience a new kind of food. Jaci said that they opted for small plates so that people could try a wider variety of dishes. They are also hoping to avoid some of the stereotypes that follow the cuisine.

“The whole idea behind our restaurant is that people typically think of a French restaurant and you have to wear the right clothes, and you have to sit up straight and you have to use the right fork, and you have to have the proper manners and etiquette,” Jaci said. “We wanted to take that away. We are going to serve this delicious food, but come and eat it how you want to.”

8. Sauce on the Blue; Silverthorne

Published Aug. 26

A new Italian restaurant, Sauce on the Blue opened in Silverthorne over the summer near the Silverthorne Pavilion. Featuring lunch and dinner, a full bar and an outdoor dining area right along the Blue River, the restaurant is one of the newest spots in the area where the town of Silverthorne is focusing its downtown revitalization efforts.

9. Asobi Teppanyaki; Breckenridge

Published July 9

Tucked away behind Christy Sports and next to Summit Wine & Liquor on Park Avenue, Asobi Teppanyaki isn’t one of those dining establishments easy to stumble into after a day of shopping on Main Street in Breckenridge, but its large parking lot and proximity to the Riverwalk Center make it a convenient location to stop for lunch or dinner. The building formerly housed Taipei Tokyo for over nine years, and was taken over by new owners Rick and Joyce Woo at the beginning of June.

The menu includes the Chinese dishes that frequenters of Taipei Tokyo had come to love, but also an extensive list of flavorful Thai and Malaysian dishes created by the restaurant’s Malaysian chef. The Woos spent the recent off-season remodeling the location to now offer teppanyaki grills and a sushi bar.

10. Fritangas Mexican Restaurant; Silverthorne

Published Oct. 28

Owner Eduardo Garrido Sr. opened his first Fritangas restaurant in 2005. The Mexican chain has two additional locations, one in Denver and one in Aurora, opening its Silverthorne location in September.