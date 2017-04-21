Young Composers Competition winners to perform Monday at Summit Middle School | SummitDaily.com

Info: This free concert will feature the winners from various age groups and categories in the Young Composers Competition. They are Grant Morgan, Zachary Elsass, Abigail Schmidt, Lily Windsor, Corey Johnson, Sophia Elsass, Caleb Artherhelt, Carson Culbreath, Abigail Wineland, Kayla Pazin, Ethan Windsor, Charlotte Hudnut, Simeon Ryan, Jack Walsh and Ansley Luna. For more, SummitMusicAndArts.org.

More than two-dozen youths ages 10 to 18 submitted works for the 2017 Young Composers Competition sponsored by Summit Music and Arts, and the winners will perform live Monday in a free concert.

The concert will be at Summit Middle School in Frisco, and it will feature the winners from five age groups — 6-9, 10-12, 14-15 and 16-18 — in various categories. They are Grant Morgan, Zachary Elsass, Abigail Schmidt, Lily Windsor, Corey Johnson, Sophia Elsass, Caleb Artherhelt, Carson Culbreath, Abigail Wineland, Kayla Pazin, Ethan Windsor, Charlotte Hudnut, Simeon Ryan, Jack Walsh and Ansley Luna.

All of the students entered an original composition for critique, and the deadline for submissions was in April.

"We are pleased that in the third year of the competition the interest has continued with 26 entries," said Len Rhodes, SMA's artist in residence and pianist. He added that composing a piece is one thing, but performing it live is completely different.

Sharing their "creation" in front of their peers and a live audience puts many demands, emotional and practical, on the young composers, Rhodes continued, and he said the number of entries received this year is on par with years past. However, for some of the composers who've submitted year after year, Rhodes sees the growing "maturity" in their work compared to previous entries.

Additionally, he sees Monday's free concert as a great opportunity to support the young musicians.

"There are some really good pieces," he said. "I think what's exciting is we have over 26 kids who sent in stuff this year, and the concert there is a true reflection of the better work of those composers. It's a wonderful opportunity for these kids to perform their own music so we're hopeful for a nice turnout."