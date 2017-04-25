Young Composers put on concert in Frisco | SummitDaily.com

Young Composers put on concert in Frisco
April 25, 2017
The third annual Young Composers Competition Concert featured more than a dozen original works, all written by students ages 10 to 18, for the contest designed to offer aspiring musicians a public platform. The contest winners, who came from either Clear Creek, Eagle, Grand, Lake, Park, Routt or Summit counties, had the privilege of performing live Monday at Summit Middle School in Frisco.
