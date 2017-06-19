Escape rooms are a great option for those looking to create lasting experiences | SummitDaily.com

Finding something fun to do in Breckenridge is hardly a challenge, but incorporating activities that promote both physical and mental fitness is a great way to mix up the summer routine.

The so-called "experience economy" is an idea that consumers desire experiences, not just goods and services. For families on summer vacations looking to make lasting memories, those experiences might include anything from bike rides to hikes to on-mountain attractions like the alpine coaster.

According to the Harvard Business Review, the richest, most memorable experiences encompass four important realms: educational, escapist, esthetic and entertainment.

It's exactly that kind of thinking that got Nicolette Cusick, who opened Escape Room Breckenridge in November 2015, hooked on the concept of escape rooms. The first time she tried one, she was immediately drawn to the problem-solving and collaboration required to figure out the clues.

"Especially if you are competitive or you like to do puzzles, they're so much fun," she says.

The Los Angeles Times reported last year that escape rooms "feed a taste for real-life diversion."

So, what are escape rooms, exactly?

"You're fully immersed into this theme and you're trying to work together and challenge your brain and be a cohesive team," Cusick says. "It's very interactive."

Participants have to decipher clues, crack codes and solve riddles within 60 minutes.

"It's a pressure cooker," Cusick says. "To successfully escape the room within the time limit, the team has to work together. It's almost impossible to do alone, which is why it's fun for a date, a birthday party or a company team-building exercise."

A 2015 study on escape rooms by Scott Nicholson, a game design and development professor at Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario, Canada, found that escape rooms draw in a wide variety of demographic groups and the mystery of what's behind the door "creates incredible tension and giddiness in players."

"When waiting for their game, the tension in the air is high; people are nervous and quiet, as they don't know what to expect," according to the study. "Once in the room, teams start slow, figuring out their surroundings, but before long a burst of excitement takes over and the team members are running from place to place, calling out discoveries, and hunched over puzzles in small groups."

That's exactly the thrill that Cusick describes at her location in Breckenridge. With the pressure of the timer counting down, it creates for a unique, thrilling experience, she says. •

Escape Room, 233 Ridge St., Breckenridge, (303) 562-4614, http://www.escaperoombreckenridge.com

By Lauren Glendenning | Brought to you by Escape Room Breckenridge