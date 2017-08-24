Plan your Summit County weekend: Breckenridge Hogfest celebrates its second year

12:30-1 p.m.: VIP Lounge Opens with Old Forester Sampling and Exclusive Seminar Starring Jackie Zykan – VIP Lounge at Sauce on the Maggie at The Village

Hogfest

The truly enlightened believe that bacon may be the most-loved food in the universe, insanely irresistible and is the route to all things swine and divine. Add the quintessential American liquor bourbon and stunning views of the Tenmile Range, and let your mind be blown. This Saturday, Aug. 26, from 2-6 p.m. the Breckenridge Hogfest returns to Main Street Station and the Village, right at the bottom of Peak 9.

The festival is hosted by Rocky Mountain Events and benefits the Breckenridge Mountain Rotary Club. Hogfest organizers have partnered with Tender Belly, a Denver-based pork provider that sources only the best pedigreed pigs. Tender Belly believes in sustainable, humane and environmentally conscious products. On Friday, Aug. 25, Hogfest starts with a kick-off, four-course dinner with bourbon pairings, featuring Woodford Reserve. All this takes place at Sauce on the Maggie in Breckenridge, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $65 in advance.

Saturday's samplings begin at 2 p.m. at Main Street Station and the Village. Supreme Sampler tickets are $45 in advance and $50 at the gate (if available). Guests can taste their way through a spectrum of pork, cleaning their palettes with premium whiskeys and barrel-aged spirits.

Crafted in small batches, the Breckenridge Hogfest brown spirit lineup includes single malt scotches. Some of the small batch brown spirits include, Old Forester, Woodford Reserve, Breckenridge Distillery, Basil Hayden's, Bird Dog, 10th Mountain Distillery, Jack Daniels, Jim Beam, Jameson, Maker's Mark and Stranahan's.

Old Forester Bourbon Specialist, Jackie Zykan will be on-site to share the good bourbon word, whiskey wisdom and life-changing cocktails. Jackie Zykan has been the face and spokeswoman of Old Forester and now serves as the master taster and master bourbon specialist. Ask Zykan anything bourbon-related, she'll have the answer. Festival cuisine will consist of bacon-infused dishes, and there will be live music by John Turscelli, The Pamlico Sound and The Ghosts of the Highway. For more information on the festival, or to purchase tickets, visit RockyMtnEvents.com.

The Funk is Real

It seems like the live music venues of Summit County came together on a theme this weekend: Funk. Dillon's free concert in the park is a Steely Dan tribute band called My Old School. Denver's My Old School goes deep into the Steely Dan repertoire with solo work, rich vocal and horn section harmonies and tight, irresistible grooves. Frisco's Barkley Ballroom is featuring a performance by Fort Collins-based Home Fried Boogaloo, a band that mixes jazz, soul, R&B, boogaloo and go go. If you are wondering if boogaloo is really a type of music, yes, it certainly is. Boogaloo was a popular style of dance in the '60s. So, get your boogaloo on while Home Fried Boogaloo plays '60s and '70s-inspired music. Lastly, Funky Johnson will take the stage at Keystone's Snake River Saloon, performing blues and soul tunes that are irresistible and fun to dance to. All three shows have no cover charge, though at Snake River Saloon, there is no cover so long as you order food there. My Old School plays at 7 p.m. in Dillon, Home Fried Boogaloo plays in Frisco at 9 p.m. and Funky Johnson plays in Keystone at 9:30 p.m.

Lobsterfest

Also taking place this weekend in Breckenridge is the Lobsterfest, a rain-or-shine event that will be held in Carter Park. Tables, chairs and plenty of lobsters will be provided. Beer from Broken Compass, as well as wine and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided. Even if you're not a lover of seafood, you're welcome to attend this event. Folks are invited to bring veggies, meat to grill out with at Carter Park. The cost for this picnic feast is $20, or $40 for a feast including the lobster. For more information, email lobsterfestbreckenridge@yahoo.com or call 720-934-5397.