BREAKING: Missing Georgia girl Mayci Olschewske found safe in Idaho Springs

UPDATE (4:25 p.m.):

Mayci Olschewske, a 16-year-old girl missing from her home in Canton, Georgia since August 31, was found safe after a driver on Interstate-70 near Floyd Hill recognized her car from local news reports, according to a Thursday afternoon press release from the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office. .

Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Idaho Springs Police Department were then able to stop Olschewske’s vehicle near mile marker 239 on westbound I-70.

“Mayci appeared to be in good health and was taken into protective custody,” the release said. “Canton Georgia Police Department along with the parents of Ms. Olschewske were notified that she had been located.”

—

Mayci Olschewske, a missing 16-year-old girl from Canton, Georgia, was found by police in Idaho Springs Thursday afternoon after a citizen recognized her car from a missing person bulletin and called in a tip, according to an updated Facebook post from the Canton Police Department.

Olschewske had been missing since in August 31 and was found just days after Front Range news outlets reported that she was believed to be in the Denver area. Denver7 reported on Tuesday that Olschewske had a history of running away from home.

The Facebook post, updated at around 3 p.m., didn't explain how Olschewske ended up in Idaho Springs but said that police there were able to contact her during a traffic stop after receiving the tip. She is safe, and her family has been notified, the post said.

Police in Canton could not be reached on Thursday afternoon because the department's offices were closed. At around 4 p.m., the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said that it would be releasing more information shortly.