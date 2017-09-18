BREAKING: Wildfire near Dillon spreads to 5 acres; no evacuations underway yet

UPDATE (5:30 p.m.): Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said that no evacuations were currently being considered and that firefighters were making good progress surrounding the blaze.

The fire is estimated to be about five acres, all on U.S. Forest Service land. Firefighters from Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue are working to contain it, and FitzSimons said an aircraft was en route to drop flame retardant chemicals on it.

Officials are concerned about the large power transmission equipment in the area, and Dillon residents were reporting power outages. They are believed to be possibly connected to the fire, although officials can only speculate on that point at this time.

The fire is burning in light scrub and brush, and FitzSimons said that fire officials believe the terrain was not currently favorable for the fire turning towards the homes.

A small wildfire has broken out above Corinthian Hills near the Oro Grande Trail in Dillon, sending up a large plume of smoke within sight of dozens of homes.

Firefighters are on scene and are asking the public to not call 911 to report the smoke.

