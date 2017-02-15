17-year-old girl dies after skiing into tree at Winter Park | SummitDaily.com

A 17-year-old girl died after skiing into a tree Wednesday on an intermediate trail at Winter Park Resort.

The ski area says the collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Forget-Me-Not, a run in the resort’s Parsenn Bowl.

“Ski Patrol responded immediately and transported the woman to the Denver Health East Grand ER at the base of the resort, where continued efforts to revive her proved unsuccessful,” Winter Park said in a news release.

