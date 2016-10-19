2016 Best of Summit arts and entertainment winners | SummitDaily.com

2016 Best of Summit arts and entertainment winners
October 19, 2016
Best Art Gallery
- Breckenridge Gallery
- GatherHouse Glassblowing Studio & Gallery
- Art on a Whim
Best Concert Series
- Dillon Amphitheatre
- National Repertory Orchestra
- Breckenridge Music Festival / Frisco Concerts in the Park
Best Entertainment Venue
- Dillon Amphitheatre
- Breckenridge Riverwalk Center
- Lake Dillon
Place to Dance
- Dillon Amphitheatre
- Barkley Ballroom
- Gold Pan Saloon / Snake River Saloon
Best Guided Historic Tours
- Ghostly Tales Tour of Breckenridge
- Dillon Boat Tour
- Dillon Boat Tour
Best Indoor Activity
- The Speakeasy Theatre
- Woodward Copper
- Ready, Paint, Fire!
Best Late Night Scene
- Snake River Saloon
- Ollie’s Pub and Grub
- Prost
Best Museum
- Frisco Historic Park and Museum
- Breckenridge Welcome Center/Heritage Alliance
- National Mining Museum Leadville
Best Performing Arts Group
- Lake Dillon Theatre Company
- Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
- Breckenridge Music Festival
Aprés Ski
- Broken Compass Brewing
- Dillon Dam Brewery
- 6th Alley Bar at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
Community Event
- Frisco BBQ
- Breckenridge Oktoberfest
- Dillon Farmers Market
Day Trip from Summit County
- Red Rocks
- Buena Vista
- Steamboat Springs
Local Band/Musician
- National Repertory Orchestra
- Beau Thomas
- Leon Joseph Littlebird
Place for a Romantic Date
- Ski Tip Lodge
- Hearthstone
- Keystone Ranch (tie)
- Vinny’s (tie)
Place to Impress Out-of-Towners
- Breckenridge Main Street
- Sapphire Point
- Alpenglow STube