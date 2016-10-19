 2016 Best of Summit arts and entertainment winners | SummitDaily.com

Back to: News

2016 Best of Summit arts and entertainment winners

Best Art Gallery

  1. Breckenridge Gallery
  2. GatherHouse Glassblowing Studio & Gallery
  3. Art on a Whim

Best Concert Series

  1. Dillon Amphitheatre
  2. National Repertory Orchestra
  3. Breckenridge Music Festival / Frisco Concerts in the Park

Best Entertainment Venue

  1. Dillon Amphitheatre
  2. Breckenridge Riverwalk Center
  3. Lake Dillon

Place to Dance

  1. Dillon Amphitheatre
  2. Barkley Ballroom
  3. Gold Pan Saloon / Snake River Saloon

Best Guided Historic Tours

  1. Ghostly Tales Tour of Breckenridge
  2. Dillon Boat Tour
  3. Dillon Boat Tour

Best Indoor Activity

  1. The Speakeasy Theatre
  2. Woodward Copper
  3. Ready, Paint, Fire!

Best Late Night Scene

  1. Snake River Saloon
  2. Ollie’s Pub and Grub
  3. Prost

Best Museum

  1. Frisco Historic Park and Museum
  2. Breckenridge Welcome Center/Heritage Alliance
  3. National Mining Museum Leadville

Best Performing Arts Group

  1. Lake Dillon Theatre Company
  2. Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
  3. Breckenridge Music Festival

Aprés Ski

  1. Broken Compass Brewing
  2. Dillon Dam Brewery
  3. 6th Alley Bar at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Community Event

  1. Frisco BBQ
  2. Breckenridge Oktoberfest
  3. Dillon Farmers Market

Day Trip from Summit County

  1. Red Rocks
  2. Buena Vista
  3. Steamboat Springs

Local Band/Musician

  1. National Repertory Orchestra
  2. Beau Thomas
  3. Leon Joseph Littlebird

Place for a Romantic Date

  1. Ski Tip Lodge
  2. Hearthstone
  3. Keystone Ranch (tie)
  4. Vinny’s (tie)

Place to Impress Out-of-Towners

  1. Breckenridge Main Street
  2. Sapphire Point
  3. Alpenglow STube

Trending In: News

The 45-acre parcel is sandwiched between the Dillon Dam Road and Interstate 70. The county acquired it earlier this year from the U.S. Forest Service.

Summit County eyes infrastructure needs for Lake Hill housing in 2017

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is set to open on Friday, making it the first hill to open in Colorado.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area set to open Friday — the first in Colorado

Cas, who goes only by that name, has been periodically homeless for several years in Summit County.

Housing Divided, Part 5: Summit workers and families on brink of homelessness

A helicopter douses the Freeman Fire near Aspen in southern Eagle County. The blaze was 40 percent contained by Monday evening.

Fresh wildfires scorching the Colorado High Country