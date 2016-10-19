 2016 Best of Summit shopping winners | SummitDaily.com

2016 Best of Summit shopping winners

Best secondhand store

  1. Summit Thrift and Treasure Store
  2. Habitat for Humanity ReStore
  3. Funky Trunk Boutique

Best Lodging/ Hotel

  1. Grand Lodge on Peak 7
  2. Keystone Lodge and Spa
  3. The Lodge at Breckenridge

Best Liquor Store

  1. Dillon Ridge Liquors
  2. Basecamp Liquors
  3. Locals Liquors

Best Interior Design Company

  1. Pinnacle Design Studio
  2. Mountain Comfort Furnishings & Design
  3. Harmony Interiors

Best gift shop:

  1. Next Page Books & Nosh
  2. Joy of Sox
  3. Juniper Tree

Best Garden Supply Store/Nursery

  1. Neils Lunceford
  2. Alpine Garden
  3. Way to Grow

Clothing Store

  1. Outlets at Silverthorne
  2. Rivers Clothing
  3. Joy of Sox

Flooring Company

  1. A Discount Flooring Company
  2. All Floring
  3. Summit Design Center

Furniture Store

  1. iFurnish
  2. Mountain Comfort Furnishings & Design
  3. Denver Mattress Co.

Grocery Store

  1. City Market
  2. Whole Foods
  3. Natural Grocers

Gym/Fitness Center/Health Club

  1. Silverthorne Rec Center
  2. Breckenridge Rec Center
  3. Crossfit Low Oxygen

Hardware/Building Supply

  1. True Value
  2. Breckenridge Building Center
  3. Summit Paint and Stain

Marijuana Dispensary & Accessories

  1. Native Roots
  2. High Country Healing
  3. Organix

Pet Supply Store

  1. A&A Pet Supply
  2. PetCo
  3. Animal Lover’s

Place to Buy a Vehicle

  1. Vista
  2. Summit Ford
  3. Hudson Auto Silverthorne

Toy Store

  1. Peak a Boo Toys
  2. Stork & Bear
  3. Summit Thrift

