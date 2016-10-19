 2016 Best of Summit wedding winners | SummitDaily.com

Back to: News

2016 Best of Summit wedding winners

 

Best Florist / Flower shop

  1. Petal and Bean
  2. Bloom Flower Shop
  3. Garden of Eden Flowers and Gifts

Best Wedding Planner

  1. Petal and Bean
  2. Bella Design & Planning
  3. Keystone Resort

Best Wedding Venue

  1. Black Mountain Lodge
  2. Keystone Ranch
  3. Sapphire Point

Best Caterer

  1. Food Hedz World Café
  2. Arapahoe Café
  3. Keystone Ranch

Best Jewelry Store

  1. Summit Gold Jewelry
  2. Matheu’s Fine Watches & Jewelry
  3. Breckenridge Jewelers

Best Wedding Photographer

  1. Brian Imhof Photography
  2. Studio Kiva Photography
  3. Timothy Faust Photography

Trending In: News

The 45-acre parcel is sandwiched between the Dillon Dam Road and Interstate 70. The county acquired it earlier this year from the U.S. Forest Service.

Summit County eyes infrastructure needs for Lake Hill housing in 2017

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is set to open on Friday, making it the first hill to open in Colorado.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area set to open Friday — the first in Colorado

Cas, who goes only by that name, has been periodically homeless for several years in Summit County.

Housing Divided, Part 5: Summit workers and families on brink of homelessness

A helicopter douses the Freeman Fire near Aspen in southern Eagle County. The blaze was 40 percent contained by Monday evening.

Fresh wildfires scorching the Colorado High Country