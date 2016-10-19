 2016 Best Of Summit community winners | SummitDaily.com

Back to: News

2016 Best Of Summit community winners

Mr. Summit County

  1. Jeffrey Bergeron, aka Biff America
  2. Eric Mamula
  3. David Wilcox

Ms. Summit County

  1. Erin Gigliello
  2. Erin Young
  3. Anita Overmyer

Place to work >20 employees

  1. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
  2. Breckenridge Grand Vacations
  3. Summit Mountain Rentals

Best place to work <20 employees

  1. Daylight Donuts
  2. Friends of the Dillon Ranger District
  3. Pizza 101

Best Teacher, grades 9-12

  1. Fred Koeteritz, Summit High School
  2. Charlie Cuba, Summit High School
  3. Cheryl Brenner, Summit High School

Best Teacher, grades K-8

  1. Ben Brown, Summit Middle School
  2. Ryan Burr, Dillon Valley Elementar
  3. Andrea Kubick, Summit Middle School

Trending In: News

The 45-acre parcel is sandwiched between the Dillon Dam Road and Interstate 70. The county acquired it earlier this year from the U.S. Forest Service.

Summit County eyes infrastructure needs for Lake Hill housing in 2017

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is set to open on Friday, making it the first hill to open in Colorado.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area set to open Friday — the first in Colorado

Cas, who goes only by that name, has been periodically homeless for several years in Summit County.

Housing Divided, Part 5: Summit workers and families on brink of homelessness

A helicopter douses the Freeman Fire near Aspen in southern Eagle County. The blaze was 40 percent contained by Monday evening.

Fresh wildfires scorching the Colorado High Country