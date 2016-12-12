64-year-old skier killed in avalanche at Lake Tahoe resort | SummitDaily.com

UPDATE: 4 p.m. Sunday:

Rescue crews found the body of a 64-year-old man during their search early Sunday afternoon at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe.

“The body of a man believed to be the missing skier was located by searchers working within the search area shortly before 1:00pm Sunday,” according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to media reports, the body was found buried in about 8 to 10 feet of snow.

The name of the man has yet to be released, pending next-of-kin notification. The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office has taken over the investigation to determine cause of death.

The original story string is below.

RENO, Nev. — Emergency crews have resumed the search for a male skier who was reportedly caught in an avalanche Saturday at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe.

Mt. Rose spokesman Mike Pierce says one skier saw the man get caught in an avalanche Saturday morning on Jackpot Chute, a closed area of the resort.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says search crews were recalled Saturday afternoon due to a continued avalanche threat. The search resumed at about 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

The name of the skier — who’s reportedly about 60 years old — has not been released.

According to WCSO, searchers and support staff from Placer and Nevada counties in California are joining those from Washoe and Mt. Rose in the search.

The Tahoe region was pelted Friday and Saturday with a wet winter storm, drawing some snow at higher elevations and plenty at lake level and above.