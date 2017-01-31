7-year-old girl falls from chairlift at Colorado ski resort | SummitDaily.com

By The Associated Press

CORTEZ — A 7-year-old girl is recovering after falling about 26 feet from a chairlift at a southwestern Colorado ski resort.

The Cortez Journal reports that the girl was in stable condition after the Sunday incident.

Purgatory Resort spokeswoman Kim Oyler says in a statement that the fall occurred as the chairlift neared the unloading zone at the top of the mountain.

Witnesses reported that the girl fell from her chair after the arm bar was raised.

Emergency responders were called to the scene and took the child to a hospital. An update on her condition as of Monday was not available.

Oyler says the chairlift was operating normally Sunday and has been since the incident took place.