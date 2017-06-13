8-year-old dies at Hanging Lake | SummitDaily.com

An 8-year-old boy died Monday afternoon at the top of Hanging Lake Trail, Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire reported.

Crews got a call about the incident a little after 4 p.m.

The child was reported to have been walking across rocks near the waterfall of Sprouting Rock when he slipped, fell and struck his head on a rock. He slipped from standing height. CPR was initiated by witnesses and continued by members of the Glenwood Springs Fire Department for 60-90 minutes.

The coroner’s office arrived at about 6:03 p.m. and pronounced the child dead at 6:08 p.m. With assistance from Garfield County Search and Rescue Inc, the coroner’s office brought the child down Hanging Lake trail.

Glassmire, in an email, referred to the victim as a male and said he was from the Front Range. The child’s family has requested that they be allowed sufficient time to notify extended family of their son’s death before the coroner’s office releases his name.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. The manner of death is being investigated as an accident.