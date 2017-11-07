A-Basin reports 2 inches overnight; Traction law enforcement lifted

Overnight, Summit County experienced a winter weather teaser, leaving the roads dusted and the mountains white-capped.

According to OpenSnow we can expect clear skies during the day Tuesday with a final round of moderate to heavy snow Tuesday evening.

Loveland reported roughly 1.5 inches in the last 24 hours. A-Basin is reporting two new inches of powder this morning.

2" new snow this morning! Chilly temps today with snow in the forecast, bundle up! ❄️❄️❄️ #cowx #abasin — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) November 7, 2017

Recommended Stories For You

Then, dry conditions on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

There is a chance of light snow on Saturday and again early next week, but nothing major on the horizon.

In some spots, there is slush, but for the most part I-70 is clear and traction laws have been lifted.

LIFTED- Traction Law US 6 Loveland Pass — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 7, 2017

LIFTED- Traction Law I-70 b/t Silverthorne & Georgetown — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 7, 2017

LIFTED- Traction Law EB/#I70West b/t Vail & Copper Mountain — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 7, 2017

Check in throughout the day on weather updates and road reports.