A letter of thanks from the Strider for Life event

A huge thank you goes out to the Summit County Community for their support of our 3rd annual "Strider For Life" Bike race and silent auction on Aug. 19, to benefit Flight For Life, Summit County. This year's proceeds have been donated to Flight For Life to aid in the purchase of a new Fight For Life replacement ambulance. The ambulance is important to Flight For Life because it is used when the helicopter cannot fly due to weather. The new ambulance will have many new features including 4-wheel drive and safety belts for the crew so that they are safer while providing the care for the patient while in transport. Through registration fees, sponsorships and the silent auction we have raised $14,300. The previous two years raised $6,600 and $10,100 respectively, so we are very grateful for the continued support from our community.

The bike race for children ages 1 through 5 years old, had 90 riders and the support of their families as they navigated the obstacle course that included, a ramp, dangling pool noodles, water feature and zig zags. The excitement and smiles of the children and the families coming together to support the needs of our Flight For Life organization and to recognize and honor the service of the flight nurses, paramedics and crew was overwhelming! We want to thank all who volunteered to make this a successful event. A special thank you to flight nurses, Peter Werlin, Staci Brewer, Sarah Peterson, Laurie Johnstone and Maureen Maledon as they embraced the day's activities with enthusiasm and energy for all the young racers. We also want to thank Brittany Gilbert, Eddie and Susan O'Brian, Heather Greene, Meredith Van Dyne, Janey Janes, Kim Kramer, Kelsey, Ryan, Cora and Hadley Roberts, Brynn and Abby Peterson, Shannon, Ehaman and Owen Fallon, Grant Bigler, Mark Sabatini, Mary Winquest, Janet Carter, Tina Figueroa, Kelly Hall, Bob Moore and Jared Lincenberg.

In addition, Peppino's Pizza and Subs and LoLo Juice donated not only the food and drink but 100% of their proceed from sales to our fundraising effort! Thank you to Anita Koverman at Laser Graphics, Copy Copy, Chris Logan, Mountain Sports Outlet and Toni Smierciak for their donations and support. We appreciate our sponsors in helping us exceed our goal. They include: Summit County Builders Association, 1st Bank, Vail Resorts, Studio 269, Hearthstone Restaurant, Mi Casa, Prescription Alternatives, Bob & Judy Brockmeyer, Vail Summit Orthropaedics, Spirit Builders, Gregg Hess Contracting, Breckenridge Grand Vacation, Colorado Restaurant Association, Galena Street Planning Group, Vali Cooper Assoc., Strider Sports, Stork & Bear Co. Town of Frisco and The Lift FM. We also express our gratitude to the many businesses and restaurants in Summit County who donated to our silent auction. They include, Vail Resorts, Arapahoe Basin, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Frisco Fun & Formal, Abby's Coffee, Woodward, Q4U Bar-B-Que, The Next Page, Rocky Mountain Coffee, Wyatt West, Garden of Eden, Frisco Lodge, Anew You, Foote's Rest, Prescription Alternatives, Chiropractic Health & Acupuncture, Kenosha Steakhouse, Rivers, Twist, JH Mountain Auto, Deli Belly's, Sunlogic, Red Buffalo Coffee & Tea, Flying Crane, Coliso, Gail Shears, Megan Matza, The Mountain Goat, Frisco Escape Room, Dillon Dam Brewery, Summit Eye Center, Copper Mountain, Columbine Café, Clint's, The Image Shop, A & A Pet Supply, Cool in Side, Gary Soles/ The Photo Shop, Peppino's, Prosit, Motherloaded, Auth Chiropractic, Strider Sports, Mountain Top Children's Museum, Breckenridge Grand Vacations, Stork & Bear Co., Slopestyle, Surefoot, Mountain Sports Outlet, Aardvac, LoLo Jucie, Sue Lane Beauty, Faction Skis, The Juniper Tree, Double Tree, Ready Paint Fire, Annie's Alpine Kids and The Birdhouse. The Town of Frisco's support is greatly appreciated, with the help of Vanessa Agee, Lea Chandonnet, Nora Gilbertson and Niki Moore we had another successful race day and event. Thank you, Summit County Community! We look forward to seeing you at next year's race…. August 18, 2018! Please join our facebook page for updates and information, Facebook.com/StriderForLife.

Mary Elaine Moore & Megan Matza

Co-organizers

Strider For Life