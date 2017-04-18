A quick guide to Colorado’s national parks — because entry is free this weekend | SummitDaily.com

If the National Parks system is "America's Best Idea," as Ken Burns' 2009 documentary series called it, National Park Week can't be far behind.

The April 15-23 celebration of America's national parks coincides with Earth Day (Saturday, April 22) and includes free weekend admission to all 58 of the country's national parks — from biggies like Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon to lesser-known gems such as Alaska's sprawling Wrangell-St. Elias, which at 8.3 million acres is the country's largest — as well as hundreds more properties of the U.S. Park Service.

Here in Colorado we have four national parks — Rocky Mountain, Mesa Verde, Great Sand Dunes and Black Canyon of the Gunnison — as well as Colorado National Monument, near Grand Junction, and Bent's Old Fort, a national historic site in La Junta.

