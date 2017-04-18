A quick guide to Colorado’s national parks — because entry is free this weekend | SummitDaily.com

A quick guide to Colorado’s national parks — because entry is free this weekend
Rocky Mountain, Mesa Verde, Great Sand Dunes and Black Canyon of the Gunnison are all throwing open their doors this week
April 18, 2017
If the National Parks system is "America's Best Idea," as Ken Burns' 2009 documentary series called it, National Park Week can't be far behind.
The April 15-23 celebration of America's national parks coincides with Earth Day (Saturday, April 22) and includes free weekend admission to all 58 of the country's national parks — from biggies like Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon to lesser-known gems such as Alaska's sprawling Wrangell-St. Elias, which at 8.3 million acres is the country's largest — as well as hundreds more properties of the U.S. Park Service.
Here in Colorado we have four national parks — Rocky Mountain, Mesa Verde, Great Sand Dunes and Black Canyon of the Gunnison — as well as Colorado National Monument, near Grand Junction, and Bent's Old Fort, a national historic site in La Junta.