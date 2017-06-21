A treat for the family, ‘The Witches’ opens today in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge Backstage Children's Theatre will present the Colorado premiere of Roald Dahl's delightfully twisted classic, "The Witches," starting today and running through Aug. 5.

In the book, Dahl presents an allegory about the dangers children face growing up, especially in the form of witches who appear as regular people living among us. The problem is the witches absolutely detest children and are planning to wipe them out like pests.

However, one brave boy and his grandmother have a plan to get rid of the witches once and for all, provided they can avoid being turned into mice first.

With new music by Cory Wendling and stage direction by award-winning BBT artistic director Christopher Willard, this adaptation is billed as a delightful and thrilling production for the entire family, chock-full of puppetry, special effects and clever music and dance sequences.

"The Witches" features Brody Lineaweaver in the role of the boy. BBT fans might remember Lineaweaver as Freddy in "School of Rock" or Young Simba in "The Lion King Jr." He was also Mowgli in BBT's "The Jungle Book."

Additionally, Mary McGroary from BBT's "The Producers," plays the boy's loving and protective grandmother, while the grand high witch is portrayed by Sheila Swanson McIntyre, who delivers a comically creepy performance that's not to be missed.

An ensemble of versatile performers — Caitlin Conklin, Barret and Sydney Harper, and Connor Sullivan — plays the other roles, including an assortment of witches, the boy's best friend, a beleaguered doorman, the chefs and wait staff at the Hotel Magnificent, and more.

The production includes lighting design by Jessica Buttery, projection and sound design by Tom Quinn, costume design by Susan Rahmsdorff-Terry, property design by Beth Fisk and Crystal Goossen, sound board operation by Patrick Middlebrook, and stage management by Lexi Holtzer.

"The Witches" is sponsored The Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation. The show plays most Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer until Aug. 5. There will be a special "Opening Fright" performance tonight with specialty treats. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and all shows are at the new Breckenridge Theater, 121 S. Ridge St. Group Discounts are available.

For tickets, call 970-547-3100, go to BreckCreate.org or stop by the Riverwalk Center in person one hour before showtime.

Note that this production contains theatrical fog, loud noises and strobe lighting. For more about Breckenridge Backstage Theatre's summer season, call 970-485-2164 or go to BackStageTheatre.org.