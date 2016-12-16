 Accidents on Vail Pass cause I-70 WB closure MM 190 | SummitDaily.com

Accidents on Vail Pass cause I-70 WB closure MM 190

UDPATE – I-70 WB 195 moderate safety closure due to accidents on  Vail Pass, expect delays.

I-70 WB 190 safety closure due to accidents on  Vail Pass, expect delays. 1:30 p.m.

I-70 WB 190 open following accident clean up on Vail Pass. (earlier today)

I-70 WB 190 safety closure due to accidents on  Vail Pass, expect delays.

 

 