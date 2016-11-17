Adaptive snowboarding added to new Breck Dew Tour format | SummitDaily.com

For the first time ever, adaptive snowboarding is coming to Dew Tour.

On Thursday morning, title sponsor Mountain Dew and new production company TEN: The Enthusiast Network announced they are adding a men’s and women’s adaptive snowboarding competition to the re-imagined Dew Tour ski and snowboard competition in Breckenridge, held Dec. 8-11.

The new Dew Tour Adaptive Competition takes place on Thursday, Dec. 8. The competition brings 23 of the best adaptive snowboarding athletes in the world to Breckenridge for racing on a custom banked slalom course. Each competitor will take three single runs, with the final score based on their fastest time.

The women’s adaptive snowboard final takes place at 11:30 a.m., followed by the men’s races at 12:45 p.m. Recap coverage of the adaptive competition will be highlighted on DewTour.com shortly after the competition. Highlights will also be part of the tour’s NBC TV special airing on Dec. 24.

Already confirmed to attend the races is local adaptive snowboarding athlete and Paralympic medalist Amy Purdy. She’s tightly linked to the competition’s co-sponsors, Toyota and Adaptive Action Sports, the Copper Mountain-based athlete training organization she co-founded with her husband, Daniel Gale.

“We are so grateful to have an ongoing partnership with Toyota who believes in inclusion and innovation, which is a key to our success,” Purdy said in a release from Dew Tour. “We also couldn’t be more excited to have Dew Tour as a platform to share the sport we are so passionate about with the world. Not only will Dew Tour give us the opportunity to share these amazing athletes and stories with the world, but (it will) also show what is possible in each and every one of us.”

The Adaptive Action Sports connection doesn’t end with the competition. Dew Tour and Toyota will be giving back to the organization all weekend long by donating $10 each time an event-goer takes a Toyota out for a spin at the Toyota Ride N’ Drive event, taking place at the Blue River Plaza in downtown Breckenridge as part of the weekend-long Dew Tour Festival.

“We are beyond excited to collaborate with Toyota, Adaptive Action Sports and Breckenridge Ski Resort to bring an adaptive competition to Dew Tour for the first time,” said TEN’s Adam Cozens, vice president and general manager of Dew Tour. “This great addition is part of our bigger vision at TEN to re-imagine the Dew Tour by creating compelling action sports events that celebrate the sports and the athletes through style, creativity and inclusiveness. And this is just the beginning, as we hope to continue to incorporate more adaptive competition in future Dew Tour events.”

NBC will continue as Dew Tour’s broadcast partner, with the Winter Dew Tour airing two specials on Dec. 17 and Dec. 24.

More details on Dew Tour’s winter event in Breckenridge will be revealed over the coming weeks. Stay tuned to Summit Daily for breaking news, or visit DewTour.com and follow the tour on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube: @DewTour.