A&E Briefs: Concert to benefit local musicians a success, organizer says | SummitDaily.com

Concert to benefit local musicians a success, organizer says

Steve Plummer, who goes by the stage name "Old Herman" and stands as a driving force to get a new fund to help local musicians in crisis off the ground, said Sunday's inaugural benefit concert for the Summit Musicians Relief Fund was a big success.

"We had a great turnout, generous donations and awesome music," Plummer said of the benefit featuring more than 10 local artists at The Goat Soup and Whiskey Tavern in Keystone.

"The numerous acts went past midnight," he added, while promising to keep the public posted on the progress and the group's future efforts.

Breck rec center groundbreaking set for Tuesday

Officials are scheduled to break ground at 2 p.m. Tuesday on a massive $17.2 million renovation to the Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road.

The project includes a new tennis center covering two of the existing outdoor courts, in addition to other renovations inside, such as replacing the HVAC systems, turning the free weight area into a dedicated youth area, renovating the multi-purpose room, relocating Avalanche Physical Therapy and renovating the lobby and front desk area.

The plan also calls for the current indoor courts to become two levels of cardio and fitness space, featuring a new cardio area, fitness studios and an indoor turf gym. The project is expected to be complete in 2018. For more info about the groundbreaking or for project updates, go to BreckRecRenovation.com or call 970-453-1734.

Arts Council seeking new members

The Summit County Arts Council is seeking new artist members for its co-op Arts Alive Gallery. All mediums are welcome: painting, photography, ceramics, fabric art, jewelry, etc. Summit County Arts Council is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, developing artists and enriching the community through its outreach programs for over 15 years. Drop in at 500 S. Main St., Suite 2N, Breckenridge, to learn more and to pick up an application or call 970-453-0450.

