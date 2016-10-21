September births in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

■ Suzanne Katherine Finnerty was born on Aug. 14 to Andrea and Nate Finnerty of Breckenridge.

■ Cosima Love LaMare was born on Sept. 5 to Lee and Keena LaMare of Kremmling.

■ Mateo Emanuel Galicia Guerrero was born on Sept. 6 to Jorge Galicia and Alicia Guerrero of Silverthorne.

■ River Maddox Katz was born on Sept. 8 to David and Katie Katz of Silverthorne.

■ Griffin Porrero Hinkel was born on Sept. 8 to Christopher and Jenna Hinkel of Silverthorne.

■ Lillian Lynn Castleberry was born on Sept. 9 to Jon and Kyla Castleberry of Dillon.

■ Aaron Nuno Nodal was born on Sept. 10 to Dennis Nuno and Sandra Nodal of Silverthorne.

■ Maxim Smerechynskyy was born on Sept. 13 to Andriy Smerechynskyy & Iryna Pryimak.

■ Leo Edward Bartnick was born on Sept. 19 to Eddie and Renee of Breckenridge.

■ Howard Austin Niggeler was born on Sept. 21 to Geoff and Emily Niggeler of Silverthorne.

■ Yara Lizeth Bujanda Bujanda was born on Sept. 21 to Fernando Bujanda Villalobos and Jasmine Lizet Bujanda Hernandez of Leadville.

■ Alexander Donald Sarges was born on Sept. 22 to Mike and Emily Sarges of Breckenridge.

■ Kennedy Aareiel Goodloe was born on Sept. 22 to Julie White and Kyle Goodloe of Empire.

■ Brandon Gustavo Aguilar Lavenant was born on Sept. 23 to Brenda Lavenant and Samuel Aguilar of Dillon.

■ Adalynn Jeanne Terry was born on Sept. 23 to Brett and Kathleen Terry of Alma.

■ Olivia Joan Crane was born on Sept. 25 to Kevin and Kristen Crane of Breckenridge.

■ Kaiya Rae Stucker was born on Sept. 27 to Taylor and Jolene Stucker of Dillon.

■ Lad Hemenway Monroe was born on Sept. 30 to Sarah Webley and Judson Monroe of Breckenridge.