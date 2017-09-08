Summit County’s June and August birth announcements
September 8, 2017
■ Eliana Teresa Dicerbo was born on Aug. 4 to Greg Dicerbo and Jamie Way of Breckenridge.
■ Mia Erin Babel was born on Aug. 8 to Rick and Emily Babel of Dillon.
■ Renton Rene Perez was born on Aug. 9 to Carlos Perez and Courtney Landis of Dillon.
■ Koleman Mitchell Steuber was born on Aug. 9 to Michelle and Kris Steuber of Dillon.
■ Aspen Coral Lee Anderson was born on Aug. 11 to Robby and Jess of Fairplay.
■ Marcus Dean Miller Hillegass was born on Aug. 16 to Terri Miller and Don Hillegass of Kremmling.
■ Haley Cricket Masters was born on Aug. 16 to Aaron and Tracy Masters of Silverthorne.
■ Juliette Hope Carden was born on Aug. 19 to Daniel and Katie Carden of Breckenridge.
■ Fineena Irene O'Maley Ramras was born on Aug. 21 to Meaghan O'Maley and Scott Ramras of Copper Mountain.
■ Gretchen Elise Delnay was born on Aug. 26 to Bruce and Susie Delnay of Silverthorne.
■ Annaleise Aurora Meyer was born on Aug. 26 to Christian Meyer and Yaneth Carballo of Silverthorne.
■ Hadley Jae Moore was born on Aug. 27 to Zach and Trisha Moore of Summit Cove.
■ Avery James Stiefel was born on Aug. 28 to James and Vanessa Stiefel of Parshall.
■ Skylar Ann Audie was born on Aug. 30 to Devon and Kari of Keystone.
June births
■ Landon G. Sprague was born on June 1 to Gailen and Allison Sprague of Empire.
■ Calhoun Ranger Juskowiak was born on June 2 to Chris and Carrie Juskowiak of Breckenridge.
■ Adilyn Kachely Mazza was born on June 4 to Rocky and Jennifer Mazza of Salida.
■ Reed Henry Massey was born on June 5 to James and Bethany of Breckenridge.
■ Sullivan Kerr Orme Wedlake was born on June 9 to Rich and Amber of Silverthorne.
■ Sadie Rose Shuman was born on June 8 to Shane and Devon Shuman of Blue River.
■ Scarlett-Rae Pomfret was born on June 10 to Frazer and Kaylyn Pomfret of Buena Vista and Scotland.
■ Daniel Aaron Ness-Monteverde was born on June 12 to Pam and Aaron Ness of Breckenridge.
■ Millie Rose Thein was born on June 15 to Nick and Mindy Thein of Breckenridge.
■ Liam Jace Devoy was born on June 14 to Will and Jessica Devoy of Fairplay.
■ Frances Boucher Alfermann was born on June 16 to Heather Boucher and Matt Alfermann of Breckenridge.
■ Carlos David Martinez Lopez was born on June 18 to Julia Lopez Lopez and Lauro Martinez Barcelos.
■ Rebekah Lynn McBride was born on June 19 to Nelson and Stephanie McBride of Leadville.
■ Valeria Miranda Garcia was born on June 19 to Ana Miranda of Silverthorne.
■ Caiden Gregory Colsch was born on June 20 to Naomi and Cody Colsch of Leadville.
■ Aiden Robert Williams was born on June 22 to Justin and Cassie Williams of Silverthorne.
■ Tyler Wayne Johnson was born on June 22 to Jason and Sara Johnson of Silverthorne.
■ Clark James Rathjen was born on June 24 to Kevin and Tessa Rathjen of Breckenridge.
■ Ryder Helmut Katzman was born on June 26 to Adam and Megan Katzman of Dillon.
■ Anna Betty Jakobik was born on June 26 to Jen and Dave Jakobik of Empire.
■ Greyson Joseph Welk was born on June 28 to Joe and Laura of Dillon.
