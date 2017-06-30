Summit County’s May births | SummitDaily.com

■ Sawyer Brooks Ball was born on May 2 to Steve and Cindy Ball of Fairplay.

■ Nixie Anne Ketting was born on May 3 to Neil and Bethany Ketting of Leadville.

■ Marco Hernandez was born on May 4 to Carla Hernandez.

■ Sydney Jane Aching was born on May 4 to Megan and Christopher Aching of Greeley.

■ Merrick Lane Tucker was born on May 5 to Shelby Epperson and Tracey Tucker of Fairplay.

■ Hillary Alexa Romero Salgado was born on May 5 to Iris Salgado and Wilkin Romero of Dillon.

■ Brooklyn Louis Lane was born on May 6 to Reagan and Mike Lane of Silverthorne.

■ Sage Martin Ibarra was born on May 8 to Tiana and Justin Ibarra of Dillon

■ Thatcher Nicolas Edwards was born on May 8 to Hayley and Aaron of Leadville.

■ Keeley Rose Leirfallom was born on May 10 to Megan and Erik of Frisco.

■ Gracia Amirah Quintana was born on May 10 to Gregorio and Beatriz Quintana of Dillon.

■ Scotty Lane Fosha was born on May 14 to Ellen and Ryan Fosha of Granby.

■ Weston Scott Downen was born on May 14 to Shannon and Kenny Thaemert of Breckenridge.

■ Brayden Michael Natale was born on May 15 to Kristin and Michael Natale of Breckenridge.

■ Amelia Jane Lewin was born on May 16 to Eitan and Mary Lewin of Leadville.

■ Alice Sidorin was born on May 18 to Miroslava and Ilya Sidorin of Dillon.

■ Rhys Hollen Chernofsky was born on May 20 to Jason and Jillian Chernofsky of Salida (formerly Breckenridge).

■ Karla Adriana Martinez Hernandez was born on May 27 to Nicerata Hernandez and Lazaro Martinez of Breckenridge.

■ James Tyler Haner was born on May 29 to Jared Haner and Trisha Taylor of Fairplay.