Summit County’s May births | SummitDaily.com

Summit County’s May births
June 30, 2017
■ Sawyer Brooks Ball was born on May 2 to Steve and Cindy Ball of Fairplay.
■ Nixie Anne Ketting was born on May 3 to Neil and Bethany Ketting of Leadville.
■ Marco Hernandez was born on May 4 to Carla Hernandez.
■ Sydney Jane Aching was born on May 4 to Megan and Christopher Aching of Greeley.
■ Merrick Lane Tucker was born on May 5 to Shelby Epperson and Tracey Tucker of Fairplay.
■ Hillary Alexa Romero Salgado was born on May 5 to Iris Salgado and Wilkin Romero of Dillon.
■ Brooklyn Louis Lane was born on May 6 to Reagan and Mike Lane of Silverthorne.
■ Sage Martin Ibarra was born on May 8 to Tiana and Justin Ibarra of Dillon
■ Thatcher Nicolas Edwards was born on May 8 to Hayley and Aaron of Leadville.
■ Keeley Rose Leirfallom was born on May 10 to Megan and Erik of Frisco.
■ Gracia Amirah Quintana was born on May 10 to Gregorio and Beatriz Quintana of Dillon.
■ Scotty Lane Fosha was born on May 14 to Ellen and Ryan Fosha of Granby.
■ Weston Scott Downen was born on May 14 to Shannon and Kenny Thaemert of Breckenridge.
■ Brayden Michael Natale was born on May 15 to Kristin and Michael Natale of Breckenridge.
■ Amelia Jane Lewin was born on May 16 to Eitan and Mary Lewin of Leadville.
■ Alice Sidorin was born on May 18 to Miroslava and Ilya Sidorin of Dillon.
■ Rhys Hollen Chernofsky was born on May 20 to Jason and Jillian Chernofsky of Salida (formerly Breckenridge).
■ Karla Adriana Martinez Hernandez was born on May 27 to Nicerata Hernandez and Lazaro Martinez of Breckenridge.
■ James Tyler Haner was born on May 29 to Jared Haner and Trisha Taylor of Fairplay.
