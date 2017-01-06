Summit’s December births | SummitDaily.com

■ Jedidiah Rupp Smith was born on Dec. 1 to Jason and Janelle Smith of Silverthorne.

■ Fox Scott Fitzgerald Treiber was born on Dec. 3 to Jacqueline Ruetenik and Douglas Treiber of Breckenridge.

■ Henry Jewett Orth was born on Dec. 6 to Memry and Henry of Breckenridge.

■ Muriel Gretchen Huston was born on Dec. 6 to Greg and Marin Huston of Evergreen.

■ Romina Chavarria Polanco was born on Dec. 6 to Denis Chavarria and Silvia Polanco of Dillon.

■ Ruby Jo Lee Marfia was born on Dec. 8 to Ariel and Roberto Marfia of Dillon.

■ Sebastian Milos Haig-Sadler was born on Dec. 10 to Cierra and Alexander Haig-Sadler of Breckenridge.

■ Mossberg Glorious Wallace was born on Dec. 12 to Jeffrey and Marcella Wallace of Kremmling.

■ Nathan Phillip Chambless was born on Dec. 12 to Melissa and Phillip Chambless of Breckenridge.

■ Rayden Nathaniel Gomez was born on Dec. 14 to Brooke Burns and Ben Gomez of Kremmling.

■ Savannah Joy Pesch was born on Dec. 14 to Kim Nuzum and Dan Pesch of Frisco.

■ Xavier Michael Allen-Fulton was born on Dec. 16 to Damiann and Monica of Frisco.

■ Kieran Rory Bjornnes was born on Dec. 16 to Carey and Christian Bjornnes of Fairplay.

■ Luca Angelo Carrillo was born on Dec. 17 to Sergio Carrillo Barrios and Carla Grijalva of Breckenridge.

■ Victoria Rose Yard was born on Dec. 17 to Cynthia Figueroa and Gary Yard of Leadville.

■ Ryker Iean Young was born on Dec. 19 to Iean and Ashlee Young of Silverthorne.

■ Pheonix Michelle Hutchenson-Tipton was born on Dec. 21 to Emily and Angelo of Granby.

■ Weston Vinton Lee was born on Dec. 24 to Vinton and Emily of Buena Vista.

■ Blake Lee Beery was born on Dec. 28 to Chris and Jamie Beery of Silverthorne.

■ Kain Alexander Valdez-Carrillo was born on Dec. 28 to Marbella Carrillo-Avilla of Silverthorne.

■ Tobias Santos Lozano Baxter was born on Dec. 28 to Jimmy and Mackenzie Lozano of Silverthorne.

■ Ximena Escarcega Soto was born on Dec. 29 to Carlos Dario Escarcega Garcia and Gloria Ivonne Soto Chavez of Frisco.

■ Isabella Rose Travis was born on Dec. 31 to Melissa Travis of Kremmling.

