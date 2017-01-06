Summit’s December births | SummitDaily.com

Summit’s December births
January 6, 2017
■ Jedidiah Rupp Smith was born on Dec. 1 to Jason and Janelle Smith of Silverthorne.
■ Fox Scott Fitzgerald Treiber was born on Dec. 3 to Jacqueline Ruetenik and Douglas Treiber of Breckenridge.
■ Henry Jewett Orth was born on Dec. 6 to Memry and Henry of Breckenridge.
■ Muriel Gretchen Huston was born on Dec. 6 to Greg and Marin Huston of Evergreen.
■ Romina Chavarria Polanco was born on Dec. 6 to Denis Chavarria and Silvia Polanco of Dillon.
■ Ruby Jo Lee Marfia was born on Dec. 8 to Ariel and Roberto Marfia of Dillon.
■ Sebastian Milos Haig-Sadler was born on Dec. 10 to Cierra and Alexander Haig-Sadler of Breckenridge.
■ Mossberg Glorious Wallace was born on Dec. 12 to Jeffrey and Marcella Wallace of Kremmling.
■ Nathan Phillip Chambless was born on Dec. 12 to Melissa and Phillip Chambless of Breckenridge.
■ Rayden Nathaniel Gomez was born on Dec. 14 to Brooke Burns and Ben Gomez of Kremmling.
■ Savannah Joy Pesch was born on Dec. 14 to Kim Nuzum and Dan Pesch of Frisco.
■ Xavier Michael Allen-Fulton was born on Dec. 16 to Damiann and Monica of Frisco.
■ Kieran Rory Bjornnes was born on Dec. 16 to Carey and Christian Bjornnes of Fairplay.
■ Luca Angelo Carrillo was born on Dec. 17 to Sergio Carrillo Barrios and Carla Grijalva of Breckenridge.
■ Victoria Rose Yard was born on Dec. 17 to Cynthia Figueroa and Gary Yard of Leadville.
■ Ryker Iean Young was born on Dec. 19 to Iean and Ashlee Young of Silverthorne.
■ Pheonix Michelle Hutchenson-Tipton was born on Dec. 21 to Emily and Angelo of Granby.
■ Weston Vinton Lee was born on Dec. 24 to Vinton and Emily of Buena Vista.
■ Blake Lee Beery was born on Dec. 28 to Chris and Jamie Beery of Silverthorne.
■ Kain Alexander Valdez-Carrillo was born on Dec. 28 to Marbella Carrillo-Avilla of Silverthorne.
■ Tobias Santos Lozano Baxter was born on Dec. 28 to Jimmy and Mackenzie Lozano of Silverthorne.
■ Ximena Escarcega Soto was born on Dec. 29 to Carlos Dario Escarcega Garcia and Gloria Ivonne Soto Chavez of Frisco.
■ Isabella Rose Travis was born on Dec. 31 to Melissa Travis of Kremmling.
—Summit Daily staff
