Summit’s October births | SummitDaily.com

Summit’s October births
November 11, 2016
■ Jackson Trout Zupparo was born on Oct. 2 to Steve and Jamie of Leadville.
■ Annaliese Adriene Furmansky was born on Oct. 4 to Nikolai and Adriene Furmansky of Frisco.
■ Louis Michael Grove was born on Oct. 4 to Kaitlin and Louis of Silverthorne.
■ Vejas Dalius Wade was born on Oct. 11 to Matti and Laura of Frisco.
■ Jessica Tapia was born on Oct. 18 to Ruby Tapia of Minturn.
■ Mason Scott Wheat was born on Oct. 20 to Amanda Kartchner and Randy Wheat of Frisco.
■ Sofia Jean Padilla was born on Oct. 24 to Jerrad Padilla and Maya Hughes of Breckenridge.
■ Logan Joseph Silvinski was born on Oct. 28 to Kimberlee and Jefrey Silvinski of Alma.
■ Noah King Chavez was born on Oct. 29 to Mariah Parent and Luis Chavez of Frisco.
■ Aviry Lynn Beebe was born on Oct. 30 to Brittany Jaeger and Clint Beebe of Breckenridge.
—Compiled by Summit Daily staff
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Keystone reschedules opening day for Nov. 18, Breck to open soon after
- Housing Divided, Part 8: Summit County remains majority second-home owners
- FitzSimons narrowly edged out Woodman in Summit County Sheriff race
- DA Candidate Bruce Brown asked to leave Silverthorne polling place
- Summit on the Street: Residents react to Donald Trump’s triumph