Arapahoe Basin going strong, reports 7 inches of fresh snow | SummitDaily.com

Situated high on the Continental Divide at 10,780 feet, the Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has received 7 inches of fresh snow over the last three days with another 1-3 inches expected through today, according to the resort.

As a result, officials at Arapahoe Basin are boasting that it's still nearly 100 percent open, including all of the resort's beginner, intermediate and advanced terrains, and some of its expert terrain. A-Basin's announcement comes on the heels of several resort closures last week, like Copper Mountain and Keystone, and as Breckenridge and Vail prepare to close this weekend. That leaves only A-Basin still standing in Summit County, while nearby Loveland Ski Area is slated to halt its lifts in May.

"There's plenty of season left, including the often-snowy month of May, and we'll keep the lifts turning as long as there is snow worth skiing," officials at A-Basin promised in the release.