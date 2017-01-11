Arapahoe Basin Ski Area reopens Wednesday afternoon | SummitDaily.com

Update — 12:50 p.m.: A full day later, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will soon be open again to employees and guests.

Loveland Pass/U.S. Highway 6 from Keystone to A-Basin is scheduled to reopen shortly after 1 p.m. following the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT)’s completion of avalanche reduction work. The ski area will then be open until normal closing time of 4 p.m. after the highway is unblocked.

The ski area noted lifts and skier services will be extremely limited, however. Terrain will be accessible from the Black Mountain Express and Pallavicini lift chairs only. It is likely rentals, dining and retail sales will remain unavailable until Thursday morning, Jan. 12, when normal operations are expected to resume.

Update — 10 a.m.: Arapahoe Basin Ski Area remains closed Wednesday morning as the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) continues avalanche reduction efforts on Loveland Pass.

“Arapahoe Basin remains closed this morning as CDOT works to re-open U.S. Highway 6/Loveland Pass,” a statement from the ski area said. “Heavy snowfall and limited visibility have hampered CDOT avalanche mitigation. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will not resume public operations until the highway has reopened.

“For any concerns regarding lift tickets or lessons, please call (888) 272-7246 and leave a message,” it continued. “We are working to resolve any guest concerns, and we thank you for your patience.”

A 6:45 a.m. post on the Summit County ski area’s Facebook account read:

“This morning, Jan. 11, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area remains closed to public. Mountain operations crews are preparing the mountain this morning, but the ski area will not open until CDOT re-opens U.S. Highway 6. Currently, there is a delay in opening the highway. Stay tuned to arapahoebasin.com and our social media outlets for updates as we receive them.”