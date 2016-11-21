Arapahoe Basin Ski Area receives final approval for expansion | SummitDaily.com

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area expansion is officially a go.

The White River National Forest issued its final decision on the Summit County ski favorite’s significant enlargement, chairlift overhaul and summer activities additions late Monday morning, approving a majority of the original application requests. Of biggest note in the plan is The Beavers project, which will add more than 330 acres of skiable, lift-served expert terrain. New winter grading projects to enhance efficiencies and guest circulation, as well as construction of both an aerial adventure tour and challenge course for the summer, are other projects included in the U.S. Forest Service’s concluding authorization.

“The decision will enhance both the winter and summer recreation opportunities at A-Basin,” Scott Fitzwilliams, White River National Forest supervisor, said in a news release. “Lift replacements and grading will improve the experience for skiers and snowboarders. The summer aerial activity will reach a wide audience and provide experiences for an increasingly diverse recreating public.”

Project documents are available for download and can be found on the White River National Forest website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=41664.

