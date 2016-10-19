 Arapahoe Basin Ski Area set to open Friday — the first in Colorado | SummitDaily.com

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area set to open Friday — the first in Colorado

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is set to open on Friday, making it the first hill to open in Colorado.Courtesy of Arapaho Basin Ski Area

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is set to open on Friday, making it the first hill to open in Colorado.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will open for the 2016-17 ski and snowboard season at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Skiers and snowboarders will be able to access the intermediate High Noon trail via the Black Mountain Express lift. Arapahoe Basin is generally the first ski area in Colorado to open, and also often the first ski area to open its lifts to the public in North America.

“This is going to be a tremendous start to the ski season at Arapahoe Basin and in the state of Colorado,” said Alan Henceroth, the Basin’s chief operating officer, in a press release. “We’ve been fortunate to have optimal conditions for our snowmaking team to get a base on the High Noon trail, and offer our guests skiing and snowboarding in October.”

 

