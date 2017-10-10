Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will open for 2017-18 season on Friday, Oct. 13

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced today it will open for the 2017-18 ski and snowboard season on Friday, Oct. 13. The Black Mountain Express lift will start turning at 9 a.m., giving skiers and snowboarders access to the intermediate High Noon trail. Arapahoe Basin is often one of the first ski areas to open in North America. Mountain operations will continue to make snow as weather permits with the goal of opening additional terrain.

"Mother Nature has been kind to the Basin," said Alan Henceroth, Arapahoe Basin chief operating officer, in a statement. "It's exciting to kick off the ski season earlier than usual, and welcome winter back to Colorado."

Early season lift tickets can be purchased online, in advance at tickets.arapahoebasin.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the mountain. Current lift ticket window pricing will run through Dec. 15, with adult (ages 19-69) full-day tickets priced at $79, youth (ages 15-18) window tickets priced at $67 and child (ages 6-14) window tickets priced at $39. Children age 5 and under ski free every day of the season. Information about season passes and multi-day tickets can be found at ArapahoeBasin.com.

Skier services available starting opening day include ski and board rentals (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the Kids Center (for both kids and adults) and retail sales at Arapahoe Sports (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Snowsports value season private lessons are available starting opening day. Dining options at the mountain will include: breakfast at Legends Café from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; full lunch and après service in the 6th Alley Bar & Grill starting at 10:30 a.m.; lunch service at Black Mountain Lodge (mid-mountain) starting at 10:30 a.m. A-Basin Mug Club sales start opening day at 8 a.m. in Marnie's Bar on the 2nd floor of the A-Frame; mugs are $45 and entitle the owner to beverage discounts in the 6th Alley Bar & Grill and a free beer to kick off the season. Mugs are sold on a first-come, first-served basis; limit one mug per customer and purchasers must be 21 years of age.

