Aurora City Council pushes to condemn Park County property for construction of giant reservoir

The Aurora City Council on Monday night took a first step to authorizing the city to condemn three parcels of private land in Park County so that a reservoir considered instrumental to Aurora's future growth plans can be built.

The council discussion on Wild Horse Reservoir, which is designed to hold 32,400 acre-feet of water, brought out strong feelings about private property rights and what the city's proper role is when it comes to exercising its eminent-domain powers.

"I really struggle with the issue of property rights," said Councilman Bob Roth, chairman of Aurora's Water Policy Committee, who voted no on the ordinance.

Before the meeting, Roth gave an interview to The Denver Post, saying condemnation "causes me a lot of concern."

"I'm not interested in going to a county far away from Aurora and practicing eminent domain on personal private property," he said.

Read the full story on The Denver Post, click here.