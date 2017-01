Eisenhower Tunnel now open after avalanche; WB traffic moving slowly | SummitDaily.com

UPDATE:

10:30 a.m., Tunnel is now open. WB traffic is moving slowly. Expect delays.

upd #I70West MM 215 Eisenhower Tunnel open after bank slide clean up,expect delays to remain for this area — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 12, 2017

If you are traveling on I-70 expect delays. All west bound traffic is being held and there is no estimated time of reopening.

#I70West MM 215 traffic held b/c avalanche on W side of Eisenhower Tunnel;Expect delays,no est time of reopening — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 12, 2017

Loveland Pass remains closed due to avalanche risks.