Back page: Airborne treat: Frozen yogurt business tests drone delivery | SummitDaily.com

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — A frozen yogurt business is trying out the idea of making deliveries using a drone in Michigan.

A test run of Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt’s drone delivery took place Tuesday at Hope College in Holland. Dubbed “Project Flying Orange Unicorn,” the business says it’s planning to offer deliveries from its Orange Leaf Holland store located a few blocks from campus.

The effort is led by Jeremy Latchaw, franchise owner of Orange Leaf locations in Holland and Grandville. He’s also president of Mishigami Group, a drone business that’s working with fire and police departments to develop unmanned aerial vehicle programs.

Latchaw said: “It made sense to put the two of them together.”

The Holland Sentinel reports Tuesday’s delivery was greeted by cheers and applause from students, faculty and other curious onlookers.