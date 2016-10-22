 Back page: Emu found wandering along Phoenix interstate | SummitDaily.com

Back to: News

Back page: Emu found wandering along Phoenix interstate

PHOENIX — State troopers say an emu crossed a Phoenix road, got to the other side and narrowly avoided getting hurt.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Quentin Mehr says the agency received reports Friday around 10 a.m. that an emu was on the loose on Interstate 10.

According to Mehr, a responding trooper found the bird in the median.

The emu then crossed the interstate and ended up on the dirt shoulder.

Mehr says a second trooper showed up and both officers drove alongside the animal to keep it from entering traffic lanes.

An officer from the Arizona Department of Agriculture arrived and used a lasso to wrangle the emu into a trailer.

Authorities say it is still unclear how the emu came into the area.

—The Associated Press

Trending In: News

Cas, who goes only by that name, has been periodically homeless for several years in Summit County.

Housing Divided, Part 5: Summit workers and families on brink of homelessness

Summit Daily News announces the 2016 Best Of Summit (photos & video)

The first chair crew, minus 20-year veteran Nate Dogggg, waits for the Black Mountain Express to start spinning at Arapahoe Basin just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 21. Roughly 3,000 skiers and snowboarders came to A-Basin for opening day under blue skies.

Meet Nate Dogggg’s heirs to 1st chair at Arapahoe Basin

Snowmaking at Arapahoe Basin early in the morning on Oct. 19. By mid-morning, officals at the ski area announced Black Mountain Express will open for the 2016-17 season on Friday, Oct. 19. Tickets are $76 for adults, $64 for teens (15-17 years old) and $38 for children.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area the first in North America to open terrain