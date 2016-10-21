 Back page: Fisherman reels in whopper of a lobster in Bermuda | SummitDaily.com

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Hurricane Nicole may have brought more than wind and rain to Bermuda. Two fishermen are crediting the storm with bringing in an enormous 14-pound spiny lobster.

Charter boat captain Matthew Jones tells The Associated Press he and one of his workers, Tristan Loescher, were fishing off the shoreline on Friday, the day after the storm blew through the island. Jones says Loescher thought he had a snapper on the line after it somehow got wrapped around a mooring. When Loescher went in closer to investigate, he instead spotted the huge crustacean.

Jones says it’s one of the biggest lobsters he’s ever seen. Loescher held up the lobster for pictures before releasing it back into the water.

Jones says spiny lobsters are known to head to shore before storms.

