Back page: Guinness declares massive Michigan ice cream sundae a record | SummitDaily.com

LUDINGTON, Mich. — Guinness World Records says a roughly half-mile-long ice cream sundae that was gobbled up in Michigan this June was the longest ever.

The Ludington Daily News reports that the sundae measuring a little over 2,970 feet in length fed thousands of people lining eight blocks in the Lake Michigan town.

House of Flavors organized the ice cream event in Ludington, 100 miles northwest of Grand Rapids.

According to Guinness, the previous longest ice-cream dessert was created in 2015 in Manurewa, New Zealand, and it was 1,957 feet and 1 inch.

Ludington’s record may be short-lived, however. MLive.com reports Moo-ville Creamery and others in Nashville, Michigan, tried to break the record Sept. 17, making a dessert that spanned 3,656 feet.

