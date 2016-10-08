Back page: Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home modeled on stadium | SummitDaily.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)— Fitting tribute to Iowa football or Hawk-eyesore? That’s what a judge must decide.

Angry neighbors have filed a lawsuit against the Iowa City Board of Adjustment for allowing a couple to proceed with their plan to build a 7,500-square-foot home that will resemble the University of Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium.

Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports that the lawsuit filed Wednesday by the Neighbors of Manville Heights Association requests an injunction to block construction of the home and for the repeal of the city’s building permit allowing it.

The house Reed and Sandy Carlson plan to build would look like the Hawkeyes’ 87-year-old stadium, complete with brick siding and a replica of the press box.

The association has expressed concern about the home’s size, the potential for big parties, as well as drainage, fire safety and traffic issues. But the board said the home met all of the city’s guidelines.