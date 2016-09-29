 Back page: Long dog-gone trip: Florida pooch travels to Boston and back | SummitDaily.com

Back page: Long dog-gone trip: Florida pooch travels to Boston and back

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Pyrenees mix named Apollo is back home in Florida after a journey that took him to the Boston area.

Cynthia Abercrombie tells the Florida Times-Union there were times over the past six weeks that she thought she’d never see Apollo again. But nearly two dozen volunteers helped return Apollo to Abercrombie, who lives on a fixed income and couldn’t afford a 1,100-mile trip to Massachusetts to pick him up.

No one knows how Apollo, who escaped from his enclosure Aug. 11, got to Boston. Swansea animal control officer Lisa White found Apollo Aug. 8. A microchip helped officials locate Abercrombie and White started looking for ways to get him home.

Mary Ellen House of East Coast Paws arranged for a relay of drivers to take Apollo home.

—The Associated Press

